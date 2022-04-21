Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.66

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 393284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

