Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.11

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.11 and last traded at C$31.99, with a volume of 101860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.36.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,302.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.42.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.