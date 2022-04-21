Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) Price Tops $0.20

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 21st. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $763.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.51 or 0.07345933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,593.62 or 1.00149956 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00034249 BTC.

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins.

