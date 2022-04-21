Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of UFI stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.97. Unifi has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $2,287,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unifi by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Unifi by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.