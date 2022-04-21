UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $500.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will announce $500.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $501.11 million. UniFirst posted sales of $464.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,267,000 after buying an additional 259,468 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 756,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $176.15. 38,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $242.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

