Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.93 ($35.40).

Several equities analysts have commented on UN01 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ETR UN01 traded up €1.14 ($1.23) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €24.34 ($26.17). The company had a trading volume of 380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €26.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a twelve month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

