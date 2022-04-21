United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

UNFI traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

