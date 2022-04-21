Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Get Unitil alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Unitil stock opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $851.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. Unitil has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Unitil by 9,793.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Unitil by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unitil (UTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.