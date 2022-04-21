Universal (NYSE:UVV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $61.15

Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.15 and last traded at $61.15, with a volume of 573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Universal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in Universal by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal by 79.7% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.