Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

UPWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.23.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $28,128.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,977,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,889 shares of company stock worth $1,126,129. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

