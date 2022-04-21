Urbana (TSE:URB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.98. 1,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 8,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$174.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In other Urbana news, Director Michael Brydon Charles Gundy bought 20,000 shares of Urbana stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.50 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$104,650. In the last three months, insiders bought 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,367.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

