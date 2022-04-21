US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.360-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.80 billion-$7.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.46 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.40.

USFD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.29. 130,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,136. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

