USDK (USDK) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDK (USDK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One USDK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDK has a total market cap of $28.60 million and $61.71 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00045592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.31 or 0.07372685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,630.98 or 1.00278915 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00034954 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

