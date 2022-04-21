Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

USNZY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

