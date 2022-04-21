Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.
Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uwharrie Capital (UWHR)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Uwharrie Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uwharrie Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.