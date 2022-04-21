Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

