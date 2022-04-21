Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $259.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Valmont for the first quarter have been stable over the past month. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. The Irrigation unit is also witnessing strong sales. The Engineered Support Structures unit is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing as well as demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. Valmont is pursuing acquisitions to boost growth. However, higher raw material costs are hurting margins in the Utility Support and Coatings segments. Supply chain disruptions have also put pressure on its shipments. The company’s high debt level is another concern.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $248.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.19 and its 200 day moving average is $236.87.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

