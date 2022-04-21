Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-13.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.89-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.000-$13.500 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $18.06 on Thursday, reaching $266.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,143. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.87. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after acquiring an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

