Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sets New 52-Week High at $201.11

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.11 and last traded at $200.68, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

