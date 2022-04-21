Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.39

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.39 and last traded at $154.02, with a volume of 311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

