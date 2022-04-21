Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Down 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.45 and last traded at $138.71. Approximately 84,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 163,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 192,928 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 198,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,967,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 44.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $7,950,000.

