Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Down 2.1%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $138.45 and last traded at $138.71. Approximately 84,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 163,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.64.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a 200 day moving average of $142.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
