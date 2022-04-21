Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $207.00 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.