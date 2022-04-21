Vanilla Network Market Cap Reaches $1.99 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $1.99 million and $5,383.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $3.51 or 0.00008237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045593 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.26 or 0.07385503 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,633.40 or 0.99950308 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00036225 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

