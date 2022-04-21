Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) fell 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.17. 45,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,442,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart Company Profile (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

