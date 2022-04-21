VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Trading Down 5.7%

VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.71.

