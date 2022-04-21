Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.50. Verisk Analytics reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.70.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170,268 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47,698 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $217.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

