Verizon Communications (VZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Verizon Communications has set its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.55 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 83.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $106,422,000 after buying an additional 893,345 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

