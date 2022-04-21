Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $13.74

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $14.30. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 291 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $750.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after purchasing an additional 698,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 53.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 349,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

