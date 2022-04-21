Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Up 4%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.06 and last traded at $14.06. 389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of -1.16. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Vinci Partners Investments’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. FIL Ltd grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 36.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,608,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,996,000 after buying an additional 698,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

