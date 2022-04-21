Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,009,600.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,622,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,244,008.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

