Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will post $3.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.90 billion and the highest is $4.02 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $4.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $17.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.38 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $19.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,007,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 985,921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Vipshop by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 634,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 41,691 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.17. The company had a trading volume of 260,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,224. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

