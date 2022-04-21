Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Trading Up 0.1%

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 366 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 105,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $987,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,730,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

