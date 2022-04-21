Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) Shares Up 9%

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.94. 107,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 160,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.
Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on Virpax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRPX)
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
