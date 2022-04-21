Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,912,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 518.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

