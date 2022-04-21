Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) CTO Sells $18,526.50 in Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $18,526.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,709.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SEAT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $16,169,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $10,923,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an independent secondary marketplace for tickets. It sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater events. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

