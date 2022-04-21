Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.87

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 372532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on VYGVF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.

Get Voyager Digital alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Voyager Digital ( OTCMKTS:VYGVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital Ltd. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.