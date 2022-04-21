Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.87

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 372532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Several brokerages recently commented on VYGVF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.19.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.
About Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF)
Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Digital (VYGVF)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.