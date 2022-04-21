Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $74.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $923.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43.
Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $376.44 million during the quarter.
Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.
