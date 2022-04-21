Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $41.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.53. Warby Parker has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $144,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

