Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Trading 18.3% Higher

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Rating) shares traded up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.52). 364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).
The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.22.
About Watchstone Group (LON:WTG)
