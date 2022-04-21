Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Trading 6.4% Higher

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.73 and last traded at $304.85. 1,663 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 200,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $286.58.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Get Watsco alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.38.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.94%.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Company Profile (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.