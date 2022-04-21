Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on W. Barclays downgraded Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $97.09 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $339.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.18 and its 200 day moving average is $180.69. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -70.87 and a beta of 2.85.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,252 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $127,628.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,441.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,572. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Wayfair by 622.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth $30,661,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

