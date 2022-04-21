Wells Fargo & Company Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $275.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $312.40.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $248.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.04. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,745,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,132,000 after buying an additional 1,560,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $416,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after buying an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,644,000 after buying an additional 422,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after buying an additional 386,592 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

