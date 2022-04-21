Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Welltower by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 49,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.