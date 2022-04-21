Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Price Target Increased to €15.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wereldhave from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Wereldhave alerts:

Shares of WRDEF remained flat at $$17.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06. Wereldhave has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

At Wereldhave, we're reinventing shopping centers. Our centers are places where people go, not only to shop, but also to work, relax and spend time with friends and family. We now own and operate 30 center locations across the Netherlands, Belgium and France Â- combining leisure, entertainment, health & beauty and food & drink with more traditional retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wereldhave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wereldhave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.