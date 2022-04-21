West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 42.40% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters bought 4,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Bancorporation (WTBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.