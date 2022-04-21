West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $371.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $317.72 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,796,302,000 after purchasing an additional 664,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $307,506,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 42.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 515,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $627,811,000 after purchasing an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

