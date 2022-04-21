WestRock (NYSE:WRK) PT Raised to $59.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.30.

WRK opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In other WestRock news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

