Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$75.00. The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 2596839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 62.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

