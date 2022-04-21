Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Raised to C$86.00 at Eight Capital

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.38.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$61.58. The stock had a trading volume of 531,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,181. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.78 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total value of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,280. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$2,825,187.83. Insiders have sold a total of 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933 in the last quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

