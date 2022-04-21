Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $234.60

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.60 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 258.80 ($3.37). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 257 ($3.34), with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £226.45 million and a P/E ratio of 16.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 252.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, training, and education services to professional markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Information & Data and Training & Education. The Information & Data division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare The Training & Education division provides compliance training and technical support comprising formal qualifications, continuing education, and mandatory training through instructor-led and self-guided formats for customers across various industries, such as financial services, accountancy, and healthcare.

