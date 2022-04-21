WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Up 1.3%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.38. 1,033,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,434,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 381.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

